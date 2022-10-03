LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from admitted students, current students and returning students.
The foundation gives away over $850,000 in scholarships every year to help students fund their education. Scholarship opportunities are available for specific fields of study such as agriculture entrepreneurship, music, education, mathematics and computer science. They are also available to athletes, freshmen from specific high schools and students seeking graduate degrees.
This year it is even easier to apply. The foundation, which accepts applications from Oct. 1 to Feb. 1, has partnered with AwardSpring to make applying for scholarships simple. Now, students only fill out one application to be considered for all foundation scholarships. They will automatically be matched with scholarships based on their eligibility.
“Our generous donors want to help make a difference in the lives of our students.” Executive Director of Philanthropy Emily Adams said. “We want to do the same, which is why we partnered with AwardSpring. Our goal is to make the application process for foundation scholarships as streamlined as possible so our students can receive the funds they need to see success.”
To be eligible to receive foundation scholarships, applicants must have a current FAFSA on file.
