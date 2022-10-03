LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from admitted students, current students and returning students. 

The foundation gives away over $850,000 in scholarships every year to help students fund their education. Scholarship opportunities are available for specific fields of study such as agriculture entrepreneurship, music, education, mathematics and computer science. They are also available to athletes, freshmen from specific high schools and students seeking graduate degrees.

