LA GRANDE — The GO STEM Hub at Eastern Oregon University partnered with the university's football team on Saturday, April 11, to pack and send out STEM curriculum boxes to 52 elementary schools in seven counties across Eastern Oregon.

The boxes, which contain three STEM challenges, will serve 2,200 fourth grade students during STEM week, beginning May 8. The football team assembled the boxes, and Sodexo Catering Services at Eastern donated 4,400 snacks to go along with them.

