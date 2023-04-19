LA GRANDE — The GO STEM Hub at Eastern Oregon University partnered with the university's football team on Saturday, April 11, to pack and send out STEM curriculum boxes to 52 elementary schools in seven counties across Eastern Oregon.
The boxes, which contain three STEM challenges, will serve 2,200 fourth grade students during STEM week, beginning May 8. The football team assembled the boxes, and Sodexo Catering Services at Eastern donated 4,400 snacks to go along with them.
The project began three years ago during the pandemic and was originally funded with Oregon Community Foundation COVID relief funds. Due to its success, Amazon Web Services is now the sponsor.
“The EOU football team has been instrumental in the success of this program,” David Melville, executive director of the Greater Oregon STEM Hub, said. “Each year they come out and pack these boxes, giving over a hundred hours of their own time, three years running.”
The program, Melville said, aims to introduce STEM possibilities to fourth grade students, expand their interests and increase accessibility by providing instructions in both English and Spanish.
