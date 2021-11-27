LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University made sure its students and staff had a full plate for Thanksgiving.
Whether it be work, studies or other obligations, some students and staff found themselves staying on campus on the holiday. Thanks to the university’s food services and residence life employees, students and staff on campus had the opportunity to join in on a community Thanksgiving meal or take home all the necessities needed to cook their own meals at home.
“It’s a fun opportunity for students who have to stay on campus and might be away from their families,” said Jeremy Jones, the residence life director at Eastern.
Jones helped organize the campus Thanksgiving festivities alongside Ronald Wheeler, the general manager of food services at the university. The two helped organize a Thanksgiving feast on campus the week before the holiday, the distribution of Thanksgiving kits the day before the holiday and a Thanksgiving Day meal on campus.
At Hoke Union Building from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Jones and Wheeler handed out kits containing whole turkeys ready for baking, dinner rolls, sparkling wine, aluminum baking pans and ingredients for Thanksgiving side dishes. Those participating could also choose from a variety of frozen pies to go along with the meal.
Any students and staff were eligible to sign up, as well as several community members who reached out to pick up extra turkeys. Jones and Wheeler handed out roughly 20 turkeys and Thanksgiving kits.
The idea of delivering the necessities for a Thanksgiving meal came to Jones and Wheeler last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when families were discouraged from traveling and gathering in large groups prior to the vaccine. Last year they gave out turkeys.
“We’ve ramped it up and done more than normal this year,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler also organized the on-campus Thanksgiving dinner the week before and distributed pre-made meals to students who knew they would be staying on campus during the holiday.
“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “Everyone really enjoyed that.”
Wheeler also made sure to prepare the turkeys at the perfect temperature, so students and staff would not have to worry about baking the turkeys incorrectly.
“Ron does an incredible job,” Jones said. “You can really see how much he cares about the students and how much effort he puts into it.”
For the two university employees who play a crucial role to students on campus all year long, Thanksgiving is a time to give back to the Eastern Oregon University community. Between the distribution of Thanksgiving food items and the multiple on-campus festivities, the university made sure its students and staff were taken care of.
“It’s nice to be able to give out some meals and make sure everyone is covered for Thanksgiving,” Jones said. “Students stay on campus for a number of reasons, but we want to help them out if they’re away from their families.”
