LA GRANDE — Jacob Gau has helped lay the foundations for the music and theater programs at Eastern Oregon University, both literally and figuratively.
Gau, a senior at EOU, is a music student with a background in construction work who assisted in the renovations to Loso Hall over the past year. This coming school year, he will be performing on the very stage he helped build.
“Though I may be done here after next year, students for years after me are going to enjoy this and use this area to be performative and creative,” Gau said. “That’s really awesome.”
Gau plays trumpet, participates in the EOU chamber choir and is a member of the 45th Parallel ensemble. Raised by a lifelong electrician, Gau’s background in construction led him to combine two of his skills as the Loso Hall renovations began in July 2020. The student joined on the job during winter break of the 2020 school year.
EOU Project Manager David Moore worked with Kirby Nagelhout Construction and Waterleaf Architecture throughout the design process and construction. The hall itself opened in 1990 and has been operating on the same sound equipment since its original construction. Construction to the hall added to an already tumultuous year for the music and theater departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s always challenges associated with doing construction in a building that’s occupied, with the faculty and staff still being in there,” Moore said. “Getting everybody coordinated can be a big challenge.”
‘A win-win for everyone’
For Gau, the close proximity of his music classes in Loso Hall to the McKenzie and Schwarz theaters made it easy to balance school with work because he was always in the same building. A major project Gau worked on was the reflooring of the McKenzie Theater, which he says was a much-needed renovation.
“He did a really good job and it was a win-win for everyone,” Moore said.
Additionally, Gau’s other biggest takeaways from the improvements are the extended handicap accessibility and new riggings that are faster and safer. McKenzie Theater will now operate with a digital sound system and LED lighting, which are major improvements from the standalone speakers used in previous years.
“Now having everything connected and plugged together within itself is super nice,” Gau said. “It will make our performances and shows even better than they were.”
McKenzie Theater will be utilized during the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, the first big event that EOU has planned in the theater since the renovations. In previous years, the film festival organizers would have to bring in their own equipment and were limited in the scale of the film presentation. Now with a 13-foot by 24-foot projector screen and digital setup, McKenzie Theater is better suited for a large-viewing event.
“From the quality improvements all around as far as infrastructure, we’re really excited,” said EOFF director and co-founder Chris Jennings.
Major changes
The most noticeable changes at Loso Hall are the updates to McKenzie Theater, but Schwarz Theater underwent a major upgrade as well. Construction crews installed the same sound and light upgrades as McKenzie Theater, but also added a rotating turntable floor and painted the walls black for black-box style performances.
In order to add the rotating floor, the workers elevated the entire ground level to align with the rest of the building and make the space more accessible for individuals with physical disabilities. The performing area previously had a step down at all entrances.
“It makes it much easier to work with and adapt,” theater professor Mike Heather said. “Getting a piano in here or a lift to work on lighting is now possible.”
Gau will mostly perform in McKenzie Theater, but recognizes what the renovations mean for the future of the music and theater programs at EOU.
“When people come in and they see this brand-new, high-tech and fully optimized theater, it’s just an extra sway in the way of Eastern,” Gau said.
While the renovations will make Loso Hall an integral part of the school’s performing arts programs, Gau pointed out that the professors in the music program are the best he’s had in college.
“They’re less professors and more mentors and friends,” Gau said. “I think that helps with how small we are, but it doesn’t stop us from doing anything we want to.”
Gau has his eyes set on becoming a music educator, preferably at the high-school level. However, he says construction is a fall-back for him and that those skills can take someone far in life.
With the recent COVID-19 trends, music and theater students at EOU will likely get the chance to return to performing at live events in the 2021 school year. For Gau, it will be a full-circle experience getting to perform in the spotlight of a theater he helped construct.
“I think that this floor will last many years,” Gau said. “Seeing all the work I’ve done and helped put in really puts a smile on my face.”
