“Floating,” by Corrina Stadler, above, and “Island in the Pond,” by Kendrick Johnson, below, hang among other artwork by Eastern Oregon University students on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The annual EOU student art show, on display through March 29, is free and open to the public.
“Island in the Pond,” by Kendrick Johnson, hangs among other artwork by Eastern Oregon University students on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The annual EOU student art show, on display through March 29, is free and open to the public.
“Floating,” by Corrina Stadler, above, and “Island in the Pond,” by Kendrick Johnson, below, hang among other artwork by Eastern Oregon University students on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The annual EOU student art show, on display through March 29, is free and open to the public.
“Island in the Pond,” by Kendrick Johnson, hangs among other artwork by Eastern Oregon University students on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The annual EOU student art show, on display through March 29, is free and open to the public.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University and Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, are collaborating to display student artwork to the public.
The library installed the university’s fourth annual student art show at the beginning of February, displaying pieces from the school’s art program. The showing will remain on display at the library through March 29.
“It’s great for students in the art program to have an audience that is more than just their peers,” said Susan Murrell, associate professor of art at Eastern Oregon University.
The collection includes 12 pieces of art from 10 students in the art program at Eastern. The artwork comes from two classes, painting and screen printing.
Art student Corrina Stadler, whose work is included in the show, helped organize the event. Murrell noted that part of the art show is learning the ins and outs of putting an exhibition together.
According to Murrell, the winter months are chosen to display the artwork because it works as a bridge between terms. The art show, which was installed at the library by teen services librarian Celine Vandervlugt, serves as a showcase for students’ work from the previous term.
“We jumped at the chance to work with Celine,” Murrell said. “It’s advantageous for us to have displays of local art in our community.”
The art classes combine a mix of experience levels, from beginners to more accomplished. Murrell said the screen printing class combines elements of drawing and photography as well as using image-editing software. The program typically sees a mix of art majors and non art majors.
“I think it’s very accessible to a wide variety of skill sets and interests,” she said. “It’s a good class for students who might not have as strong of a drawing background.”
The artwork is displayed throughout the main lobby area of Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St.
Murrell noted that the EOU student art show at the library accomplishes two things.
“It’s nice for (art students) to have a more general audience,” she said, “and it allows the community to see what is going on in the art program.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.