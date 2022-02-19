LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University community is doing its part to make sure those in need have food on the table.
The university is halfway into its month-long annual campus food drive, which is on pace to reach its donation goals. The food drive is aimed to not only help the local community but students and faculty on campus.
“It all goes back here,” said Kate Gekeler, administrative program assistant in EOU’s Office of Regional Outreach and Innovation. “We are one of the biggest places that goes out and really tries to rally the troops and build up that supply.”
Gekeler, who is in her first year as the food drive’s director, helped organize the event alongside eight regularly volunteering students and others looking to get involved on campus. The food drive, which has occurred for more than 20 consecutive years, began Thursday, Feb. 3, and concludes March 2.
Prior to Gekeler, Bill Grigsby served as the food drive’s campus coordinator for roughly 15 years and helped pass the torch to the next wave of campus leadership and students. What started as an assignment in an upper-division anthropology and sociology class has evolved into a campus-wide effort.
“Our campus community has been very generous over the years,” Grigsby said. “We always find building coordinators and our shipping department helps us get the food loaded and sent out to the local food banks in a timely manner. It has been a pleasure to be part of this cause and work with other like-minded folk.”
All hands on deckIn this year’s rendition of the campus food drive, the university set the goal of collecting 1,000 pounds of goods and $5,000 in funds. According to Gekeler, the food drive at the halfway mark has reached 95% of the food goal and 68% of the monetary goal.
The month-long event is a part of a larger statewide month of giving initiative, which targets food insecurity in Oregon. Eastern partners closely with Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, which assists in distributing the food throughout Union County. The food drive also gives back to students and faculty at the university who could benefit.
A big emphasis for Gekeler has been student involvement, which she says has been instrumental in coming up with new ideas to collect donations.
“They are so hands-on,” she said of the students. “When we were thinking about different ways to raise funds, they were involved in the planning and the building, and they are incredible.”
Students have participated in the food drive in a number of ways, including gathering donations outside of Safeway every Friday.
Regan Braden, a junior at EOU, noted that asking for donations was a bit of an unusual experience at first, but seeing the community’s involvement firsthand has been a promising experience. Braden played a big role in organizing the food drive’s donation efforts.
“I think it shows how amazing this community is,” Braden said. “As a person who was asking for donations and speaking with the people who were contributing, they were all very willing and very interested in it.”
Gekeler and Braden noted that a dollar donation equates to four pounds of food that can be donated. Communicating this equation has helped them promote their efforts and also created a shift toward monetary donations during the food drive.
“A lot of people maybe don’t have four pounds of food to easily donate in their pantry, but most people have a dollar or change in their car they can add to our donation fund,” Gekeler said.
In addition to gathering donations on campus and in La Grande, Eastern athletics programs are involved in the food drive — the event has become a competition to see who could raise more donations. At the basketball games on Feb. 12, the teams raised $500 on raffle tickets. The football team gathered upward of 750 pounds of food, while the basketball teams gathered enough money for 780 pounds of food.
“It’s just so amazing to see how we can all come together for a good cause,” Braden said. “I think it really just shows the love and good in the community.”
Student body president Alexa Jamison helped organize student efforts for the food drive, from garnering volunteers to fundraising events.
“Student involvement is an important element of this fundraiser because they directly benefit from its proceeds,” she said. “A portion of the proceeds and donations goes to the county’s food bank while a portion goes to EOU’s food bank. On top of this direct benefit, the drive is a good opportunity to get EOU students connected to the community.”
Coming from a background in a big city, she noted that the month-long fundraising effort has illuminated the sense of community in La Grande.
“I think that it shows how caring the EOU and La Grande communities are,” Jamison said.
Raising awarenessAnother on-campus initiative to raise funds for the food drive involves a direct deduction from employees’ paychecks. Faculty members can choose an amount, large or small, to deduct from their compensation by the month or one time. The system aligns with Community Connection and puts the donation directly to use in Union County.
Gekeler noted that the food drive accomplishes two important tasks, spotlighting an awareness of food insecurity in Union County and the importance of looking out for your neighbors.
“There are people hungry in our community and we’re responsible for each other,” she said. “I think in the last two years or so, people are really getting on board more than ever.”
The food drive also takes place in the winter, which is considered a peak time for food insecurity. Gekeler, who has a background in social services, noted that limited job opportunities and colder weather during the winter months contribute to the trend.
“In the winter months, food insecurity gets significantly worse,” Gekeler said. “Having the Union County Warming Station as another area I touch on, we see that people are struggling in the winter more than ever.”
Since its establishment more than 20 years ago, the food drive has collected more than 180,000 pounds worth of food donations.
“I always focused on a theme of basic household food security, meaning some certainty of supply,” Grigsby said. “As far as wealth in this country, there is no reason why anyone should be worried about their next meal, or actually even going hungry.”
EOU food drive volunteers throughout the month will continue to collect donations outside of Safeway and Grocery Outlet on Fridays as well as organize on-campus collections. Donation pickups can be coordinated by emailing Gekeler at kegekeler@eou.edu, and students looking to get involved can contact Jamison at aspres@eou.edu. EOU’s student-run emergency food bank can be reached at 541-786-3663.
“I think as employees of EOU, our job is to work with the students and help them,” Gekeler said. “They’re learning so many things from their professors that are going to prepare them for their careers. Efforts like this prepare them as human beings. We want to have that next generation of compassionate leaders who are going to go out and change the world and rally the troops.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.