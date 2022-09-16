LA GRANDE — The brunt of Oregon’s educator shortage is falling on the shoulders of rural school districts. For Eastern Oregon University’s nascent Teach Rural Oregon program, supporting rural teachers is a top priority.

“A community can usually survive a high school either being consolidated or closing, but a community cannot survive if an elementary school closes,” program director Dave Dallas said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.