Arbor Day EOU 2023

Eastern Oregon University groundskeepers in April 2023 move trees into place that will be planted between North Hall and South Hall on the La Grande campus in celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 28.

 Michael K. Dakota/Eastern Oregon University

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will celebrate Arbor Day by planting 12 ponderosa pine trees in the courtyard between North Hall and South Hall.

The tree planting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

