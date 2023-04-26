Eastern Oregon University groundskeepers in April 2023 move trees into place that will be planted between North Hall and South Hall on the La Grande campus in celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 28.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will celebrate Arbor Day by planting 12 ponderosa pine trees in the courtyard between North Hall and South Hall.
The tree planting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, April 28.
The tradition of planting trees on campus has been upheld since the university was recognized as a Tree Campus Higher Education Institution by the Arbor Day Foundation in 2016.
Campus arborist David Yoder has confirmed that the selected trees are native to the area and are expected to thrive in the chosen environment, according to a press release. He added that the ponderosa pine is one of the most beloved trees in the West and enhances the beauty of the campus throughout the year.
The Tree Campus USA designation, which has been awarded to eight universities and colleges in Oregon, aligns with EOU’s strategic goals of providing and maintaining a campus that promotes a thriving university community. The national program was established in 2008 to recognize colleges and universities for their effective forest management and to encourage staff and students to engage in conservation projects.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.