LA GRANDE — The sounds of live jazz, classical, show tunes and calypso music have been wafting across the campus of Eastern Oregon University this week from the makeshift stage at the steps of Loso Hall.
The first-ever outdoor Eastern Oregon University Music Week began May 24 and on the La Grande campus. Afternoon performances run from noon to 5 p.m. through Friday outside Loso Hall, featuring the jazz ensemble 45th Parallel, EOU Chamber Choir, Grande Ronde Symphony Strings, faculty ensembles, senior showcase performances, and the Elgin High School Calypso Band.
The week closes Friday, May 28, with a “Root Beer Choir” that invites attendees to sing along.
A highlight of the event is a collection of eight 10-minute musicals. Each mini musical includes a cast of two to eight actors and covers an entire narrative within its narrow window of time. You can still catch all eight shows back-to-back from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
All performances are free and open to the public. Free parking is available, and seating is provided. Learn more at www.eou.edu/music. The week's remaining schedule is below:
Wednesday, May 26
noon — EOU Chamber Choir
2 p.m. — 45th Parallel
3 p.m. — bucket drumming
4 p.m. — Grande Ronde String Orchestra with Sarah Plummer
Thursday, May 27
noon-1:30 — 10-minute musicals
2 p.m. — 45th Parallel
3 p.m. — 45th Parallel with guitarist John Stowell and Matt Cooper
Friday, May 28
noon-1:30 — 10-minute musicals
2 p.m. — 45th Parallel
3 p.m. — Root Beer Choir
