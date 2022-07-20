LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s board of trustees will hold its 2022 annual retreat Aug. 8-9 in Boardman.
The meetings will include engagement with local and regional business leaders, local representatives and regional stakeholders to discuss the university’s role in business, industry and education in the area.
Trustees will host a public reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the SAGE Center Gallery. The public is invited to attend the reception and share their EOU stories and hear comments from President Tom Insko and the board's chair, Richard Chaves.
“The board of trustees intentionally holds its retreat in different locations to better understand the regions EOU serves,” Tim Seydel, vice president for university advancement, said. “This is a great opportunity for community members, alumni and friends to meet with trustees and the president and hear about what we are doing, and for EOU to learn more about the needs of the area.”
During the retreat, the board also plans to host panels on economic development and education and conduct regular business. A full agenda will be made available in early August.
