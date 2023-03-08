Former White House official killed after business jet hit turbulence

Dana Hyde, a White House and international development official during the Clinton and Obama administrations, was killed on Friday, March 3, 2023, after the business jet she was flying in hit severe turbulence in New England, officials said. Hyde was born in La Grande.

 Millennium Challenge Corporation/Contributed Photo

WASHINGTON — A passenger who died after a private jet hit turbulence as it traveled over the New England area has been identified as Dana Hyde, a prominent Beltway lawyer and White House official who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as on the 9/11 Commission.

Hyde, who had ties to Union County, was flying with two crew members and three other passengers aboard a Conexon-owned jet destined for Leesburg, Virginia, on Friday, March 3. The aircraft experienced severe turbulence not long after it departed from Keene, New Hampshire, NBC News reported. The chief medical examiner’s office found that she died from blunt-force injuries.

