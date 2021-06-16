LOSTINE — An excavator operator suffered a broken clavicle and other minor injuries Sunday, June 13, when the machine he operated toppled down a steep embankment on the outskirts of Lostine.
The Joseph Fire Department reported it responded to a mutual aid call at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day for the wreck.
“The operator was digging out a new road and went over the edge,” according to the fire department, “riding the excavator until it stopped in some trees.”
Joseph Fire responded with equipment, eight personnel and rope rescue gear. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Lostine Fire Department and other agencies also responded.
Rescue personnel established a rope rescue system and made swift work of getting to the operator. The ambulance from Enterprise brought the operator to an air ambulance, which flew the operator to a hospital in Lewiston, Idaho.
