ELGIN — It is an austere piece of triangular land in downtown Elgin, one drivers roll by without taking an extra glance.
Soon, however, this small parcel may be stopping traffic. The property is set to be transformed into a launch site for walkers, bicyclists and horseback riders. A launch site that even people with no travel plans may want to visit.
The land, .27 of an acre, is scheduled to become a combination trailhead and pocket park that will be part of a 63-mile path that would follow the Wallowa Union Railroad’s tracks from Elgin to Joseph.
During a community walking tour on Wednesday, April 12, the public was introduced to plans for the creation of a combination trailhead and pocket park, plus the first 1,056 yards of the trail which will go just north of Elgin and be part of a 63-mile path along the Wallowa Union Railroad’s tracks from Elgin to Joseph. The trailhead would anchor the Union County end of the walking and riding path.
Howard Butts of Union County said the trail and pocket park will give the many people who drive through Elgin on their way to Wallowa County a reason to stop.
“It may make Elgin a destination," Butts said, noting that the trail also will give anglers greater access to some points along the Grande Ronde River.
Elgin Mayor James Johnson said the trail will provide an opportunity for families to do activities together.
“It will help get kids away from video games," Johnson said.
The creation of the trailhead, pocket park and the first 1,056 yards of the trail will be paid for with grant money, including funds from the Oregon State Parks Recreational Trails Program, Oregon Department of Transportation, Roundhouse Foundation, Schwemm Family Foundation and Cycle Oregon, according to Gregg Kleiner, project coordinator of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, which is organizing the trail-with-rail project
The inaugural portion of the trail will meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, which means it will be much easier for people with mobility issues to use and enjoy.
Plans for the Elgin end of the trail are still being made. Kleiner said the trailhead will feature trail information signs, a charging station for electric vehicles and bikes, ADA parking spot, ADA-compliant picnic tables, interpretive signage about the area’s history, a bicycle maintenance stand, a covered gazebo and a water fountain.
J.P. Weesner, of Kittelson and Associates of Portland, who is part of the team helping create plans for the pocket park, said he is impressed with its location, noting that is very near Elgin’s historic downtown, which includes the Elgin Opera House.
“I want to draw the energy from the downtown and the opera house into the park," said Weesner, a landscape architect.
He also noted that the Elgin Railroad Depot is next to the future pocket park, something which enhances the atmosphere at the site.
Rory Renfro, a consultant with the Portland engineering firm of HDR, who was also at the April 12 walking tour, said he feels good about the trail project. He said the Wallowa Union Railroad has been great to work with and there is tremendous support from people in Elgin.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the community," Renfro said.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the combination pocket park and trailhead will be conducted Saturday, May 20. More information about will be released at a later date.
