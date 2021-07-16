ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train trip scheduled for Saturday, July 17, is canceled, the organization announced in a press release, due to a wildfire near the planned route.
"There is a rapidly expanding wildfire north of the track in an area the train ride would travel," the release stated.
The board president and members made the decision to cancel the ride "in the interest of everyone’s safety and to avoid the train hindering firefighting activity."
People who have purchased tickets for Saturday's excursion may transfer the reservations to a future trip or ask to be reimbursed. The Eagle Cap Excursion Train staff will be contacting those with reservations as soon as possible, according to the release.
The Eagle Cap Excursion Train operates on the Wallowa Union Railroad (formerly known as the Joseph Branch), departing from the Elgin Depot and traveling along the Grande Ronde and Wallowa rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.