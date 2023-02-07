LA GRANDE — Adams Avenue runs through the heart of downtown La Grande, but not everyone feels like the entire length of the street gets the attention it deserves.
For business owners like Liz Meyer — co-owner of Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon — this is especially true. All of this came to a head in December when the demarcation was very clear — Christmas wreaths and lighting on one end of Adams Avenue and not on the other.
“I looked to the left and looked to the right," she said. "It looked different."
Putting in the work
When Meyer voiced her observations, Executive Director of La Grande Main Street Downtown Monica McLaughlin personally delivered a Christmas wreath to the Community Kindness Thrift Store, at the corner of Fir Street and Adams Avenue. McLaughlin had been in the role for only a month, but Meyer said McLaughlin took the time to listen and hear her concerns.
“Since Monica got this position, she’s really taken it to heart,” Meyer said.
McLaughlin said it was important to her to get out and introduce herself to as many businesses as possible. She believes it is critical to listen to the business owners and learn what issues they are facing.
She recognizes that many residents and business owners feel like all of Adams Avenue should get the same support and focus from organizations like La Grande Main Street Downtown. But she explained that, as an agency, LGMSD has boundaries for what area is considered downtown. These were set when the organization was established.
The organization's boundaries encompass the length of Adams Avenue from Cedar Street to Island Avenue, as well as large portions of both Jefferson and Washington avenues.
However, McLaughlin said that any business — even those outside the boundaries — can become a member of La Grande Main Street Downtown. The organization provides resources to business owners, helps to create community and organizes and supports downtown events.
“We do try to include everybody,” McLaughlin said.
For example, she said, during Trick or Treat Downtown, businesses without storefronts on Adams Avenue were invited to set up pop-up shops for the evening. LGMSD will also utilize different portions of Adams Avenue for future events, she said.
Working together
Meyer said that business owners also need to make sure they are doing their part to help beautify La Grande. Clean windows, a fresh coat of paint and planter boxes go a long way.
“Let’s all get together and do the best for La Grande,” she said.
McLaughlin added that business and property owners can apply for facade grants through LGMSD. The funding provides assistance for building rehabilitation and renovation projects within the Urban Renewal district.
The LGMSD Outreach Committee is also working to host town hall meetings for business owners and residents to come together and collaborate on ideas, McLaughlin said.
Future streetscape project
La Grande has completed a number of improvement projects along Adams Avenue over the years.
During the 2023 annual Urban Renewal Agency retreat at the end of January, agency members discussed the next phase of the most recent streetscape project.
Councilor Mary Ann Miesner — who currently also serves as the president of La Grande Main Street Downtown — wants to see the streetscape project continued. Given the current timeline of the project, agency members did not spend much time discussing the details at the retreat. However, the agency will eventually need to decide how far down the next phase of the project will go and whether it will include only Adams Avenue.
“I really feel strongly that we need to finish it up to at least Greenwood to make it a cohesive downtown,” Miesner said. “We’re not cohesive at all. We’re segmented sections.”
This year, LGMSD will be focusing on the groundwork of the next phase of the streetscape project, according to Miesner. McLaughlin said the organization will be talking with downtown business and property owners to find out what improvements they want to see — such as streetlights, trash cans, benches and bike racks.
Miesner believes the project will most likely be on the 2024-25 fiscal budget. City Manager Robert Strope added that logistically that timeline will work better for the Public Works Department.
