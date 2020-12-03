LA GRANDE — Fifteen stair steps, 2,000 years.
Stepping back in time and into a re-creation of the world in which Jesus Christ was born will be as easy on Saturday, Dec. 5, as walking down the 15 steps leading to the basement of Market Place Fresh Foods, La Grande.
The spacious Fresh Foods basement, normally not open to the public, will be the site of a free interactive program, Return to Bethlehem. Those taking the trip back in time will walk a short route simulating what it would have been like for Mary and Joseph and others to trek the 90 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem, where Jesus was born. People participating in the guided walks will encounter some of what Mary and Joseph did, including impatient Roman soldiers asking for identification, a shepherd talking to an angel, shopkeepers and the appearance of the Magi.
Local performers will portray all the characters, said Shaun Halladay of La Grande, a volunteer leader of the program, which also features facades of shops, a model of a fire that crackles, large video images of flocks of sheep, a realistic cutout of a donkey and much more.
The La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church provided the facades. The church has used them for years at its popular Living Nativity display, which often included a live camel. The church will not be able to conduct its Nativity scene this Christmas season, Halladay said, so it provided items to the Return to Bethlehem program. He said he is grateful for the assistance of the church.
Return to Bethlehem tours will operate the next three Saturdays in December (Dec. 5, 12 and 19) from 2-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. The guided tours will take about 25 minutes, with groups limited to six or fewer people in order to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing rules. Multiple tours, however, will run at the same time, allowing many to take part.
Halladay said Return to Bethlehem will be able to provide tours to a total of 347 people in one day and still meet COVID-19 social distancing standards. And there is an elevator available to help those with mobility issues to reach the site.
The tours are free, but people planning to attend are encouraged to reserve tickets online by going to www.abundantlife.ticketleap.com.
Abundant Life, a group of members of different local churches, is putting on Return to Bethlehem. Halladay said between 70 and 100 people have helped with the creation of this program.
“The main purpose of this is to help us come together as a community,” Halladay said.
John Bozarth, who was just elected to a position on the La Grande City Council, is among the strong supporters of the project. He said it is needed because of the challenges the world has experienced this year.
“This is important because we need a little hope,” Bozarth said. “It is important to look at the spiritual aspect of Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.