LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is canceling in-person classes Monday, Jan. 3, because of a winter storm heading into the region.
A press release from the district said that icy road conditions, snow drifts, road closures, as well as impending snow and strong winds that are forecasted for Jan. 3 are to blame for the closure.
The North Powder School District will be on a two-hour delay Jan. 3, according to a Twitter post from the school district.
Good evening and Happy New Year! Because of current high winds and drifting roads, we will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday January 3rd. If anything changes, we will let you know as soon as possible. There will not be any Pre-K tomorrow. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/sYiovXCBWm— North Powder Schools (@SchoolsNorth) January 3, 2022
The InterMountain Education Service District reported that the school districts in Cove, Elgin and Union would also be closed on Jan. 3.
District Delays/Closures for MONDAY 01/03:Athena-Weston SD – CLOSEDCove SD – CLOSEDHelix SD – CLOSED La Grande SD – CLOSEDNorth Powder SD – 2-HOUR DELAYPendleton SD – CLOSED pic.twitter.com/6kcSxobnF5— InterMountain ESD (@IMESDtweets) January 3, 2022
**UPDATE** District Delays/Closures for MONDAY 01/03:Elgin School District and Union School District are both CLOSED due to inclement weather & road conditions. pic.twitter.com/jBBtu0eVKm— InterMountain ESD (@IMESDtweets) January 3, 2022
Eastern Oregon University is delaying opening the La Grande campus on Jan. 3 due to extreme winter weather. Campus office operations and on-campus classes will resume at 11 a.m. Employees and on-campus partners are not to report for work remotely or on-campus until that time. Online courses are expected to operate as normal.
High winds and drifting snow closed several roads and highways around Northeastern Oregon on Jan. 2.
Interstate 84 was closed in both directions between Pendleton and La Grande on Jan. 2 as 10:15 p.m., according to according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Oregon Highway 204, the Tollgate Highway, between Elgin and Weston remains closed due to extreme weather conditions, including blowing and drifting snow, according to ODOT.
Local roads are also being impacted.
According to Island City City Recorder Karen Howton, city crews closed Buchanan Lane west of McAlister Road and Walton Road south of Emily Drive.
“We request that drivers use alternative routes and to not drive around the barricades,” Howton said in a press release announcing the closures.
Closures and poor conditions aren’t limited to Union County. ODOT officials advised all motorist in Umatilla County to stay home, according to a press release. The release advised that most state routes in Umatilla County are closed due to high winds, whiteout conditions and a number of snowdrifts across roadways. Conditions are so extreme, the release said, that snowplow drivers cannot see the road well enough to effectively plow snow.
“Plowing operations are postponed on closed state routes in Umatilla County,” the release said. “The closures could remained in place for several days on lower priority routes, as a new snowstorm is expected, along with more high wind conditions. ODOT crews are monitoring conditions and will resume winter maintenance operations and open closed routes when it is safe to do so.”
A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Jan. 3 for the Grande Ronde Valley, including the cities of Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Summerville and La Grande. South winds between 35-45 mph with gusts between 65-70 mph are expected, according to the warning, potentially causing down trees and power lines.
A vigorous storm system will create breezy to very windy conditions especially along the foothills of the Blue Mountains...Grande Ronde...Wallowa...and Ochoco and John Day highlands tonight. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph can be expected tonight and into Monday. pic.twitter.com/vCr9MxuaQn— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 2, 2022
“These winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground,” the advisory said. “This may result in significant reductions in visibility. Travelers are urged to use caution.”
If you are faced with a power outage due to strong winds with this #winterstorm, here are a few tips to keep in mind. Stay safe out there! #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/jF8Up1PzrC— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 3, 2022
