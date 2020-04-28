LA GRANDE — Union County’s two Republican congressional candidates took strong stands on hot-button conservative issues Wednesday during a virtual forum for Oregon’s 2nd District candidates.
Travis Fager of La Grande and Jeff Smith of Elgin were among eight Republican candidates who participated in the forum, which the Jackson County Republican Central Committee conducted.
Smith took one of the strongest positions, calling for the abolishment of the federal government’s Endangered Species Act. He spoke of how the ESA, which took effect in 1971, is hurting rural Oregon by reducing the timber available for harvest because of efforts to protect the northern spotted owl. Smith said the act puts too much power in the hands of judges ruling on ESA cases.
“I’m for the repeal of the Endangered Species Act,” Smith said. “We need to get back to where we were.”
Smith, a computer programmer who grew up in Elgin, recalled what life was like in Union and Wallowa counties before forests were was locked up to protect the spotted owl. He said there were at least 10 sawmills in the two counties and a more vibrant economy fueled by natural resource industries.
“It was giving people a way of life, and the federal government took it away,” he said.
The candidate also spoke of the need to lower the cost of medical care, which he said is rising at twice the rate of inflation.
“It is on an unsustainable track,” Smith said.
He attributed this to a shortage of health care professionals, which is creating a supply and demand situation boosting costs.
“We need to graduate at least three times as many doctors and nurses each year (to effectively address the shortage),” Smith said.
He said the high cost of medical care is one of the top causes of bankruptcies in the United States. He also said he feels strongly about the Second Amendment, just as Fager does.
“I am not going to give my guns away, and I am not going to support laws that ask other people to,” Smith said.
Fager said he believes guns are essential to retaining liberty.
“You cannot have liberty without guns, end of story,” Fager said. “Do I love guns? Put all trust in them? Do I believe they are a savior? No, I do not, but they are essential for liberty. Without them you can forget about freedom.”
He said if citizens did not have guns, the United States would be at risk of being “completely run over by the government.”
Fager said he considers himself a regular person, noting that his campaign slogan is, “It is time for a career commoner. It is time for a common citizen with common sense.”
He said he has a wide variety of professional experiences, including work in commercial fishing and construction. “I have got calluses on my hands. I know how to run a chainsaw and sit in a boardroom,” Fager said.
He said these experiences would serve him well in Congress, a setting where he would try to apply “out-of-the-box thinking and concepts.”
Fager suggested he would not want his tenure in Congress to be too lengthy.
“I don’t believe it is a space you come in and homestead,” her said. “Some people come in there and become institutions. I don’t think that is healthy.”
Fager and Smith both said if elected they would be opposed to any tax increases.
“The federal government has proven time and again that it will not live on its own budget. I see absolutely no reason to raise taxes, to take money and give it to a government, which has no end to its ability to spend money,” Smith said.
Fager said taxes are hitting the middle class too hard.
“We don’t need new taxes,” he said. “What we need is good stewardship and accountability.”
Fager and Smith were joined at the virtual forum by candidates Cliff Bentz of Ontario, David Campbell of White City, Knute Buehler of Bend, Jason Atkinson of Central Point, Justin Livingston of Bend, and Jimmy Crumpacker of Tumalo.
All are seeking to succeed Greg Walden, R-Hood River, who is completing his 20th year in Congress and is not running for reelection.
The EO Media Group also is sponsoring online forums Friday and Saturday for the 16 candidates running to replace Walden. The forum for Democratic candidates is Friday and there are two forums Saturday for Republican candidates.
La Grande-based Eastern Oregon Alive TV will livestream the forums, and you also can view them on The Observer’s Facebook page.
If you are unable to watch the events live, the forums will be available for viewing later on The Observer’s website and at EOAlive.tv.
