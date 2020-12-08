ELGIN — Ask about Connie Carter, and her friends and loved ones are likely to describe a woman whose boundless compassion is rivaled only by the solidity of the faith that drives it.
They might also tell you she is a devoted mother, a loving wife and a dedicated and naturally capable mental health professional — so devoted, in fact, she still works with her patients as she fights through bouts of chemotherapy.
“God called me to help people, and I don’t want to give that up,” Carter said. “I’m not ready to (die), I have so much more that I can give. I don’t want to go out like this.”
Carter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after falling ill in July.
“I went from being fine to being sick — really sick — really fast,” she said. “I had several weeks where I felt, like, not normally me.”
She began rapidly losing weight, she said, before developing a widespread itching sensation she described as “horrible” and which grew worse as time went on. After a sudden onset of diabetes, she sought medical help.
“It just happened so fast it was unrealistic,” said Glen Carter, Connie’s husband.
Shortly afterward, she received a call from a doctor informing her there was a tumor growing on her pancreas. A subsequent endoscopic biopsy surgery confirmed the tumor was cancerous.
“They told us that day that it was cancer,” she said. “So then, there’s just a cascade of events that had to happen. I had to have a port placed for chemo, I needed to have a cat scan done, there’s been just this whole host of tests and lab work, all so I could start chemo, and I started chemo the second of September, I think.”
Glen Carter said the chemotherapy nearly killed his wife early in her treatment and led to her hospitalization. Afterward, she was put on a less intensive chemotherapy battery, but even on the reduced treatment, chemotherapy remains difficult for her.
“I’m going through chemo, so I don’t feel good most of the time,” she said. “The weeks that I don’t have chemo, I feel pretty good, but I’ve definitely lost a lot of muscle mass and stamina. Chemo just takes it out of you.”
The treatment is meant to stem the growth of the tumor. She would need surgery to remove it.
However, doctors recently told her surgery would be difficult at best — and impossible at worst. The tumor is growing on the head of her pancreas, where it meets the small intestine. That area is dense with critical blood vessels and arteries, which make the possibility of an operation to remove the tumor questionable.
“When we went Wednesday (Nov. 25) they said they don’t know if they can operate now, because with the cancer being up against the vessels — you have this group of vessels and arteries that feed all your organs in that area, and the cancer seems to be right up against it,” Glen Carter said. “The doctor said he didn’t know if it was operable anymore. Now, if it’s not operable, then that means it’s terminal.”
While it is a dire prognosis, Connie Carter hasn’t lost hope. In fact, she’s even kept working as much as she’s able.
“I can’t do that to people. I can’t not be there for them,” she said.
To maintain hope, she said, she’s turning to her faith. Her husband pastors a small church in Elgin, and the pair said faith is a key part of their lives.
“It’s all about having that faith and hope that God is going to see us through this, regardless of how it turns out, that God is going to see us through making whatever happens be the best thing. What we want all the time isn’t what we get, but it doesn’t change who God is,” Glen Carter said.
Connie Carter’s diagnosis came in the same year when Jennifer McClure-Spurgeon, a friend of the Carters, succumbed to cancer herself. McClure-Spurgeon, an Elgin High School alumna who served as mayor of Weston, died in February.
The Carters, who assisted in organize fundraisers to help cover McClure-Spurgeon’s medical expenses just last year, are now accepting donations to do the same. To contribute, make a deposit at any Community Bank branch to the Connie Carter Donation Fund.
