LA GRANDE — They fell in the line of duty long ago but their presence still burns bright.
And in some cases may soon burn ever brighter.
They are the four past fallen Union County law enforcement officers, men who were honored on Monday, May 15, during a memorial ceremony in front of a crowd at the Union County law enforcement building. The ceremony was conducted in recognition of National Peace Officer Memorial Day.
“Today, each of us join with the more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving our communities throughout the United States, to remember and honor those who went before us who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," said La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell in his opening remarks for the ceremony.
The ceremony honored the sacrifice of fallen Union County law enforcement officers Amos “Spud” Helms, Michael Lynn Cheney, Raymond Williams and Gary Byassee.
Helms, a trooper with the Oregon State Police, sustained fatal gunshot wounds on Oct. 18, 1931, on Adams Avenue in La Grande. The trooper served with state police for six months prior to his death.
OSP Sgt. Grant Jackson said Helms and another trooper approached a vehicle in La Grande that matched the description of one used in a bank robbery. The car was parked at a gas station at the corner of Greenwood Street and Adams Avenue. The vehicle’s occupant opened fire on the officers as they approached.
Helms died from his wounds on Dec. 30, 1931, becoming the first Oregon State Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
Union County Sheriff's deputies Cheney and Williams were killed on Nov. 5, 1980, in their patrol pickup on Highway 82 near Elgin when a drunk driver struck their vehicle head-on. Cheney, who had served in Union County for only 14 days after moving from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, was 38 years old — he was survived by two daughters. Williams, who was 33 years old, served with the Union County Sheriff’s Office for five years and was survived by a wife, son and daughter, according to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
State recognition
A bill is now in the legislature that would dedicate a portion of State Highway 82 between mile markers 18 and 25 near Elgin as the Deputy Raymond Williams and Deputy Michael Cheney Memorial Highway. The legislation, Senate Bill 478, has been passed by the Senate and the House and now only needs to be signed by Gov. Tina Kotek to become law.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo spoke of SB 478 during the ceremony.
“A small gesture, but this dedication will provide recognition and remembrance for these two individuals and families," he said.
Byassee, a corporal with the La Grande Police Department, died at the age of 30 in the line of duty in 1982, after a leg injury sustained during a police training session in San Luis Obispo, California. Byassee developed blood clots due to the injury, which traveled to his lungs and led to his death before completing treatment in Seattle. Byassee served in the La Grande Police Department for six years, according to LGPD Sgt. Ryan Miller. He was survived by his wife, two daughters, parents, his siblings and grandmother.
Bell, in his closing comments, spoke of how Helms, Cheney, Williams and Byassee, had no idea of what awaited them before confronting their fates.
“Each put their uniform on one last time. They left someone one last time, and they said goodbye to their families one last time," he said.
The La Grande Police Chief then made a request of his audience.
“My ask of each of you here, whether you wear a badge, you’re a leader in our community, or you’re a member of our community, take care of yourself, take care of each other and recognize, honor and remember those who have answered the call of — service above self," he said.
