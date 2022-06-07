LA GRANDE — A budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment is darkening the La Grande School District’s financial horizon.
The shaky outlook has prompted the school district to submit a proposed $29.65 million general fund budget for 2022-23 that which calls for nine positions to be cut.
The good news is that there would be no layoffs since reductions would be made through attrition, according to La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza. The positions that would be cut are either currently not filled, will be vacated due to retirement and the like, or the employee will be moved to another position within the district.
“In some cases there will be involuntary transfers,” Mendoza said.
He said three full-time teaching positions, a portion of one administrative position and six classified staff positions would be eliminated as a result of the reductions. Classified positions include cooks, custodians and maintenance staff. Cutting the three teaching positions would saved almost $299,000 and trimming the six classified positions would save more than $236,000.
In addition to the nine position cuts, the proposed budget calls for an assistant principal position to be reduced to a dean of students position, saving nearly $13,800.
Mendoza has presented the spending plan calling for these moves to the school district’s budget committee. The budget committee may vote on whether to recommend the proposed 2022-23 budget be adopted by the school board when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, in the district’s board meeting room at Willow School, 1305 N. Willow St.
The $29.65 million general fund budget being considered is up $2.58 million from the present budget. Much of the increase reflects a higher than anticipated boost in what the state will be paying school districts per student in 2022-23. Mendoza said it had been anticipated the state would be paying school districts $8,700 per student but instead districts will be receiving $9,400 per student.
Mendoza said the school district has a significant amount of COVID-19 relief funds for the next two school years, but the district is restricted in what it can spend the relief funds on. After two years the school district will have little if any COVID-19 funding remaining to buffer its enrollment decline, he said, meaning the chance of layoffs starting in the 2024-25 school year will be much greater if enrollment does not rise significantly.
“Our reality is we will hit a significant fiscal cliff if our enrollment does not improve and if our State School Fund formula is not adequate,” Mendoza said in the school district’s budget document.
The State School Fund formula refers to the amount of money school districts receive per student.
The school district’s enrollment has been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oregon in March 2020. Mendoza said the school district is down 244 students since the start of the pandemic.
The school district now has 2,120 students, down from the 2,364 it had in October 2019. Enrollment has been progressively worsening.
The school district had 2,230 students in October 2020 and 2,179 students in October 2021, according to the La Grande School District’s 2022-23 proposed budget document.
Mendoza had said he hoped to get about 80 of the students lost back this school year, but as the numbers indicate, the district instead has lost 59 students.
The superintendent said enrollment is down in part due to state COVID-19 requirements that polarized parents and the school district, resulting in some parents deciding not to send their children to La Grande School District schools based on masking and vaccination issues and what environment they want their children to be in.
Issues like this have led more families to home- schooling, enrolling their children in online charter schools or moving their children into schools outside of the La Grande School District’s boundaries.
