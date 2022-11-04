LA GRANDE — Debra Hansen sounds torn when she discusses her craft — that of raising cattle.
“It is a lot of hard work all year round and it does not pay well," she said. ”Still I want to do it. There is just something in it."
Like the thrill she feels after saving a newborn calf in peril because of freezing conditions.
“That is the most rewarding part of this," she said.
Hansen speaks like her passion for raising cattle is as high now as it was decades ago when she started. This passion and her commitment to family and community service were saluted Thursday, Nov. 3, when she received the Ag Woman of the Year award at the Union County Chamber's 73rd Farmer Merchant Banquet at the Blue Mountain Conference Center.
“It is a very big honor," she said. "I’m very humbled."
Hansen, who grew up in Enterprise and has lived in Cove since 1986, has been raising cattle since 1977. Today, she and son, Darren, raise a herd of 160 cattle.
The cattle they raise all have different temperaments, including some who are cantankerous. Hansen said she'll never forget a cow she had who refused to let anyone get near her calves.
“She would chase you away," she said.
The cow’s possessive demeanor made it impossible for anyone to put ear tags on her calves.
“Whenever we spotted a calf without an ear tag we knew it was hers," she said.
Hansen and her son will soon enter the most difficult portion season of their year — calving season. Once it starts in late fall Hansen said they sometimes a find themselves working round the clock and always have to be ready to help one of their cows give birth.
“We work in shifts. Somebody in our family is always up and checking our cows," she said.
Hansen’s agricultural background also includes 20 years of working in the custom harvesting business with Darren and her late son, Dwayne. Hansen helped run H and H Custom Harvesting from 1987 to 2007. Her company harvested the crops of corporate farms in Washington and family farms in Northeast Oregon. The crops they harvested included wheat, grass seed and canola.
“It was almost as challenging as calving but we enjoyed the people and the work," she said.
Hansen got her start by working in partnership with Rocky and Bev Hagan, who she was in a business partnership with. Hansen, in the mid 1990s, bought out the Hagans and became sole owner of H and H Custom Harvesting.
Hansen was introduced at the banquet by Cheryl Martin, who praised her commitment to agriculture, her family and her community. Martin noted that Hansen volunteered for the Cove Rural Fire Department for 33 years, was president of the Cove Booster Club for about 10 years, has served as secretary for the Union County Cattleman, is a lifetime member of Eastern Star and has worked as a full time daycare worker.
“There are so many people who love and respect the very busy ag woman," Martin said. “Not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear boots and know how to use a crockpot. Deb Hansen is truly a superhero."
Reed honored with Steward of the Year award
Jesse Reed has devoted much of his life over the past three years helping to secure the future of the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
Reed was saluted with the Union County Forest Steward of the Year award at the Farmer Merchant Banquet.
“I have never been nominated for an award like this," he said. "It means a lot."
Reed is the co-owner of ReedCo Forestry, a company Union County contracted with to help build one of two major firebreaks in the Mount Emily Recreation Area north of La Grande in 2020. The firebreak Reed’s company created is about 6 miles long on MERA’s Mainline Trail, which runs north-south starting from the recreation site’s parking lot off of Fox Hill Road.
Reed’s company in 2021 and this year has been doing major forest management work in the Red Apple area of MERA to reduce the possibility of a major wildfire striking the popular recreation hiking and mountain biking site.
The work Reed is doing at MERA, now 75% completed, is designed to make the Red Apple area safer and healthier in terms of forest health by reducing stand density and adding to the number of fire resistance trees. The work he is doing involves some logging, which Reed wants to help the local economy.
“All of the logs are going to local mills," he said.
Travis Lowe, who presented the Forest Steward Award to Reed, said he was struck by what Reed told him when he saw him working in the Red Apple area. It was evident, he said, how remarkably committed he is to practicing good forestry.
“His honesty and tenacity really sunk in with me," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.