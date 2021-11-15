Emergency personnel responded to a crash Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, when the driver of a semitrailer failed to negotiate a curve between the Oregon Department of Transportation weigh station, about 2 miles west of La Grande, and Exit 259.
LA GRANDE — A man driving a semitrailer was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 15, on Interstate 84 just west of La Grande.
The driver, who was eastbound, died after he was ejected from his vehicle after he failed to negotiate a curve between the Oregon Department of Transportation weigh station, about 2 miles west of La Grande, and Exit 259. After the driver failed to negotiate the curve his trailer flipped, causing his truck to also flip and eject him, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Grant Jackson.
The driver died at the scene, according to Oregon State Police, which has not identified the victim.
The accident occurred at about 4:25 a.m. and the interstate was closed at 5 a.m., according to ODOT. Interstate 84 was reopened at 1:30 p.m.
Jackson said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver had no passengers. Jackson said that excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The fatal accident forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 84 between La Grande and Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton.
Diesel fuel from the truck involved leaked during the crash. A hazmat crew called in from Baker City to clean up the fuel.
In addition to the OSP, the La Grande Fire Department and the Oregon Department Transportation responded to the accident.
