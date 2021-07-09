UNION — One person died and another was injured in a motor-vehicle crash on Friday, July 9, on Highway 237, about 2-1/2 miles south of Union, according to the Oregon State Police.
The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. The surviving accident victim was transported by ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The vehicle involved in the crash had only a driver and a passenger.
The Oregon State Police, the Union Fire Department, the La Grande Fire Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.
State police did not identify the individuals involved in the crash.
