UNION COUNTY — The fight against an increasing food insecurity problem in Union County is set to gain some momentum thanks to a FEAST grant from the Oregon Food Bank.
FEAST — Food, Education, Agriculture, Solutions, Together — is a program the Oregon Food Bank describes as a community organizing process aimed at identifying and making improvements that can be made to a community’s food system.
That program is set to kick off in earnest in Union County on Monday, Jan. 25, thanks to a partnership between the OFB and Oregon Rural Action, a grassroots organization with the goal of bringing social justice and economic and agricultural sustainability to rural Oregon.
“In terms of what FEAST can do, in the way we’re looking at with Oregon Rural Action, is to create a really strong network of people in all facets of food that can continue past this grant cycle and can continue to have power to work on projects beyond,” said Kagan Koehn, a community organizer with Oregon Rural Action.
Koehn said a big part of what the FEAST program would be aimed at doing in Union County was organizing local people and resources, helping them communicate, collaborate and find grant funding to tackle local food insecurity.
Food insecurity, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life, has become an issue of increasing severity and urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the nonprofit Feeding America, more than 3,500 people in Union County were food insecure in 2018, and that figure is believed to have grown due to the pandemic.
Koehn said understanding the varying economic situations of Union County residents is important in determining how food insecurity can be best addressed.
“Of course, there’s things that you can say that are needed, like more jobs,” she said. “These are not the things that we’re thinking of in terms of food security.”
Koehn said the FEAST initiative will be more focused on food distribution networks, addressing “food desert” communities such as Summerville and North Powder, which have no dedicated local grocers, and coordinating with local food producers.
She also noted ORA and the FEAST program face numerous challenges in addressing the issue, including a potential reluctance of people in the community to take what might be perceived as a handout. Koehn also said there are systemic barriers to overcome, such as community isolation and a cultural identity of self-sufficiency.
“I think rural people hold that identity really close because you do have to work hard out here. Even if you have all the money in the world, you still have to drive maybe 30 minutes just to get your groceries. There’s always a little bit of a barrier.”
Oregon Rural Action is set to take aim at the mammoth problem of hunger beginning with the first FEAST meeting on Jan. 25. While Koehn said it could be some time before the public will be able to take part in FEAST meetings, it was a step in the right direction.
