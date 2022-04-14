LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is preparing to host a speaking event on rural economic growth for business and economic students, as well as local businesses and entities.
Ian Galloway, the vice president and regional executive of the Portland branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is set to visit La Grande for a series of speaking events. Galloway will visit several business and economics classes at Eastern Oregon University on Monday, April 18, before holding a public meeting on rural economic growth geared toward local businesses and interested individuals.
Galloway will speak at a public gathering of community members at 3 p.m. in Zabel Hall Room 101. Topics at the event will focus on economic growth and federal action in the rural West. Scott McConnell, an economics professor and part-owner of Side A Brewing, will be hosting the event.
The Zabel Hall event will be streamed live on YouTube for those who are interested by cannot attend.
Prior to the evening gathering, EOU will host Galloway in the morning for three on-campus speaking events, specific to students in business and economics classes.
Economics professor Peter Maille teaches two of the classes Galloway will visit.
“To be in a room and have access to his knowledge is a really great opportunity for the students,” Maille said.
The bulk of students in the two economics classes are underclassmen. All EOU students are invited to take part as well.
McConnell noted that it will be a productive experience for students at the university to engage with a professional in the field, seeing their studies portrayed in a real-world setting.
“It’ll be great for students to meet someone working for the Fed, especially doing so in rural communities,” he said.
In Galloway’s position at the Portland branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, he works with business, banking community and government sectors across Oregon.
He has worked with the Federal Reserve since 2007.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.