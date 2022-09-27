Liberty Theatre

The historic Liberty Theatre, shown on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, recently received a $585,534 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer

LA GRANDE – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration on Tuesday, Sept. 27, announced it is awarding a $585,534 grant to La Grande’s Liberty Theatre Foundation to support the recovery of the local tourism sector through the revitalization of a historic La Grande landmark.

This project continues the restoration of the historic Liberty Theatre, helping to attract visitors to downtown La Grande. The project will be matched with $218,887 in local funds and is expected to generate $150,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

