LA GRANDE – Dorothy "Dory" Fleshman and her neighbors are fed up with feral cats taking over their yards and neighborhood, a problem that they wish Union County would address.
Fleshman is frustrated with the growing feral cat problem, which started soon after she moved into her home near Gekeler Lane and 12th Street in 2013. She found a litter of five kittens when she moved in, and the problem has only gotten worse over the last 10 years. Fleshman’s neighbors suspect the problem began at an old barn in the area where the cats are known to hunt for mice.
Now in her late 90s, Fleshman can no longer care for any animals. At any given time, at least six or seven cats take up refuge in her backyard. They scale the fence by walking across a large broken branch off a neighbor’s tree that hangs across the fence and down into Fleshman’s yard.
“I am unable to care for them. They make a mess and I can’t bend down anymore to fix it,” Fleshman said.
The feral cats have broken several of Fleshman’s outdoor statues by knocking them over, and they have also torn a few tarps to shreds. The cats climb into her flowerpots and kick the dirt and plants out so they can use the pots as a litter box.
They have even dug underneath her shed, leaving a trail of large rocks, dirt, and mud in their wake. Fleshman can’t enjoy her backyard from the window anymore because of the mess the cats leave behind.
Fleshman’s neighbor has trapped some of the cats, had them spayed or neutered, and then released them back into the area through a process called Trap-Neuter-Release, or TNR.
“Melissa Welberg has spent several hundred dollars of her own money trapping the feral cats and releasing them," she said. “It was a waste for her financially because the feral cats, a while after they were fixed, became diseased and died.”
According to Fleshman, the diseases feral cats can put domesticated cats in danger.
“The cats are developing a natural disease and bringing it into the yards of people who may have domestic cats of their own,” Fleshman said.
Another fed-up neighbor
Fleshman's neighbors, Robert and Pearl Bull, are also tired of planning their lives around the feral cats.
“It ain’t right, you shouldn’t have to put up with it," Robert Bull said. "Animal control could trap them, but they won’t. I would trap them, but I am scared that I might trap a skunk. We had to take our bird feeders down. We weren’t going to feed the birds just to feed the cats.”
The Bulls planted a new yard a while back, but the feral cats took advantage of the soft dirt and ruined it, digging up the seed and leaving feces in its place.
“When we tried to grow the new yard from seed, they loved the fresh dirt,” Pearl Bull said.
The Bulls have a tall fence surrounding their backyard. They tried to block off the gate that the cats were using to get into their backyard, though the cats just climbed over the fence instead.
Now, the Bulls are unable to plant any flowers in their flower beds because the cats will just dig up anything they plant. The Bulls are also unable to plant a vegetable garden for the same reason.
Pearl Bull fell and threw her back out in an accident relating to the feral cat problem.
“My back was out by an inch and a quarter. It took over two months to feel better,” she said.
Animal shelter addresses concerns
The feral cat problem is not unique to La Grande.
Blue Mountain Humane Association recognizes that feral cats pose an issue across Union County, according to Bri Troutman, president of the association board of directors, and Lani Jones, the board’s vice president. Feral cats are the source of one of the biggest complaints and misconceptions about the shelter, Troutman said.
People will call the Humane Association and say, “I have ten feral cats running around my property, why can’t you just take them?”
Blue Mountain Humane Association completes behavioral assessments on dogs and cats before they are accepted into the shelter, according to Jones. These assessments are as much for the well-being of the animals as they are for the safety of staff and volunteers. Being brought into an unfamiliar environment is stressful for animals and often exacerbates behavioral issues, such as aggression.
“It’s inhumane to house them inside when they’ve lived a whole life outside. Not fair to the staff who are being scratched and bitten trying to handle and deal with these animals. So, we sometimes have to turn animals away for these reasons,” Jones said.
Troutman recognizes that not all feral cats are unadoptable and that people can build trust with them. However, doing so typically takes time and resources that the Humane Association does not have.
A Trap-Neuter-Release program could help control the feral cat colonies in Union County, but finances and manpower are barriers for the shelter when it comes to doing TNR, according to Troutman.
“The big thing is that the shelter doesn’t have the finances to be able to handle that. We need help,” she said.
The Humane Association has been in contact with other communities that do TNR to find out how much it costs them to operate and how many cats they are able to fix with their budgets.
“The feral cat population in Union County is a huge issue and we’re in discussions with the commissioners about trying to find some potential funding to do widespread Trap-Neuter-Release throughout the area to try and get a grasp on this problem,” Troutman said.
Search for TNR funding
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo is leading efforts to find funding for a Trap-Neuter-Release program that might help solve concerns about the feral cat problem in Union County.
“Trying to get funding (for the TNR program) is not going as well as I’d like," Scarfo said. "The TNR program has not been launched yet because of funding."
Animal control responds
Animal Control Officer Patricia Kelly, who has been with the Union County Sheriff’s Office for several years now, understands and acknowledges that there is a feral cat problem, not just in La Grande, but Union County as a whole.
Deputy Kelly sympathizes with Union County residents who are dealing with feral cats, though the reason why animal control is not able to deal with feral cat complaints is because of funding and lack of manpower.
“In the two or three years that I have been here, we (animal control) have never really dealt with feral cats. I can’t say for sure, but I don’t believe that animal control ever really has handled feral cat complaints,” Kelly said.
With it being kitten season, Kelly urges residents who find kittens to leave them where they are.
“Leave them where you found them. Mama cats will come back. A lot of times, they have just left the kittens to find food and will return. Animal control can’t take them, and the shelter only has so much room,” Kelly explained.
With only two animal control officers covering all of Union County, resources are stretched too thin to address feral cat-related issues and complaints. Kelly has done a lot of research on feral cats and believes that lack of funding and lack of deputies are the two major things hindering animal control from being able to address feral cat complaints.
“It’s mainly the funding. After trapping the cats, there is the cost to spay or neuter them, then there is the cost to address any health issues they may have, such as an upper respiratory infection. The cost of their vet care is a major factor,” Kelly said. “Another problem is that people, after the cats are spayed and neutered, don’t want them returned to the area where they were trapped.”
There are traps at the animal shelter that residents can lease, though the shelter does not have the resources to assist with the trapping process.
“The shelter can’t manage trapping feral cats without funding. It really just comes down to funding no matter which way you look at the issue,” Kelly said.
In the meantime, while the county works to find funding for a TNR program, residents like Fleshman continue the plea for some kind of help to a long-running problem.
“There has been no help for us," Fleshman said. "Putting it out there for awareness is one thing, but we can’t get anyone to help us."
