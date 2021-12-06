LA GRANDE — In the season of giving, local businesses and individuals gave back to a good cause during La Grande’s annual Festival of Trees.
Guests packed the Blue Mountain Conference Center on Friday, Dec. 3, to bid on a variety of decorated Christmas trees and items to raise money for the Soroptimist International of La Grande, a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic change. The organization also hosted a Family Fun Day on Dec. 4, which included photos with Santa Claus and a number of activities for children.
“It’s a full-community event,” said Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, the co-chair of the festival.
Nearly 300 individuals took part in the 35th annual Festival of Trees auction, which raised funds for La Grande Soroptimist’s work around the community. The auction included 19 trees, each of which included decorations and goodies below the tree. From Pendleton Round-Up tickets and Girl Scout cookies to hardware appliances, the theme of each tree presented a unique aspect of local businesses and organizations.
Kevin Loveland, of Loveland Funeral Chapel, was the emcee for Friday’s event, keeping the audience entertained with jokes and a flashy white suit. Auctioneer Jake Seavert listed off the trees and items up for grabs.
Last year, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event was held virtually. Despite the setback, the online fundraiser was a success. For that reason, the Soroptimists established a hybrid format this year in which a variety of items were up for bid online for the weekend, while the Festival of Trees auction took place in person.
Festival chair Shayla Rollins said the added space from moving the non-tree items to a virtual format is a trend that will likely continue in years to come. The added space allowed for 270 attendees to join the gala, which is an increase of about 20 individuals from years past.
“Since we put the auction stuff online, we had more room,” she said. “We could fit more tables and have more trees.”
According to Larsen-Hill, the auction was one of the most successful overall fundraisers that the La Grande Soroptimists have hosted since the organization was founded in La Grande in 1987. Trees sold for anywhere from around $1,000 to a package from Legacy Ford that sold for $6,500. The tree included a four-month demo of a brand-new Ford Bronco.
While the tree auction was a resounding success, the La Grande Soroptimists have faced challenges through the pandemic like most organizations. The fundraising efforts are trending back up, but there was a slight dip in how many tree decorators signed up.
“This year we struggled a little bit after COVID I think, which is natural,” Rollins said. “Hopefully next year we’ll be able to add even more trees.”
Even with the challenges in the last year and half, the local community came out in full to take part. Island City Deli catered the event, and Benchwarmers provided beverages.
Alaina Wright, recipient of the 2021-22 Soroptimist Senior Scholarship, spoke at the event to help raise funds for next year’s scholarship. The 2021-22 scholarship awarded Wright $5,000 toward tuition at Eastern Oregon University, where she is studying Health and Human Performance. Bidders across the conference center raised their paddles to donate various increments toward the scholarship fund.
All in all, local businesses and organizations combined their efforts to donate toward the Soroptimists’ cause. A multitude of businesses funded trees, as well as placing the winning bids. Rollins and Larsen-Hill noted the importance of the continued local support.
“We see a lot of repeat businesses coming in,” Rollins said. “Even some of the first-year businesses went above and beyond this year.”
Christmas in July
The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser of the year for La Grande Soroptimists, but the preparation begins well before the holidays. The group of 16 committee members started planning for the 2021 event in the peak of summer.
It’s absolutely our biggest fundraising event,” Rollins said. “We start in the summer, around July.”
Larsen-Hill noted that the Soroptimists have smaller events and fundraisers throughout the year, which helps the organization put on the Festival of Trees.
“We sell raffle tickets and do a variety of activities to make this possible,” she said.
Kids take part in the holiday fun
Following the gala and tree auction, kids from around the community flocked to the conference center for their own day of fun and festivities on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Children in attendance could speak with Santa about their wish lists and take part in a number of activities such as cookie decorating and science experiments. According to Family Fun Day chair Pat Wood, the Soroptimists found fun ways to make the event more pandemic-friendly. For instance, instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, kids could come up to his desk and drop off their Christmas lists.
In Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, all ages decorated their own cookies with frosting. Members of the Eastern Oregon University chemistry department guided children through science experiments, where the participants created slime.
“Kids really look forward to it and we’re able to bring in canned goods, which is the admission for the event,” Wood said.
The donated canned goods went toward Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
The trees from the previous night’s auction remained on display on Saturday for all to enjoy. The Soroptimists delivered the trees to the winning bidders later in the day.
Larsen-Hill noted that since the first Festival of Trees in 1987, more than $600,000 has been raised for local community projects and scholarships.
“Our goal is to empower women and raise funds to help local causes,” Larsen-Hill said. “All the donations go right back into the community.”
