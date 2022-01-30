IMBLER — The Imbler School Board selected three semifinalists for the position of superintendent at an executive session meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The candidates were selected from a field of six applicants. The selections were made in part based on recommendations from a 12-member screening committee that had studied the resumes of the six applicants.
“The screening committee did a very good job. It provided excellent input," said Imbler School Board member Ken Patterson.
The names of the finalists have not been released by the Imbler School Board. The board met in executive active session to choose the three semifinalists. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
The three semifinalists will be interviewed by the school board on Feb. 2 in executive session. The interviews will be conducted virtually. Following the interviews the school board will select the finalists for the position. The finalists will appear at a public forum in Imbler on Feb. 10. The place and time of the forum will be announced later.
Patterson said the board hopes to be able to hire a new superintendent at its Feb. 15 board meeting. The individual’s first day on the job would be July 1.
The individual will succeed Doug Hislop as superintendent. Hislop is completing his 11th year as Imbler superintendent and is in his second stint in the position. Hislop first served as superintendent for 10 years through mid-2013 when he retired. He began his current stint on July 1, 2021, after being named interim superintendent when Angie Lakey-Campbell stepped down as superintendent. Lakey-Campbell left after eight years to take a position as the leader of the Hansen School District in Idaho near Twin Falls.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
