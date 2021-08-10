LA GRANDE — Construction workers have broken ground on a project in La Grande that will create one of the top baseball and softball facilities in the region.
Optimist Field and Trice Community Field at Pioneer Park will both be getting facelifts, with turf being installed on both fields and drainage problems being fixed at Trice Community Field. The city of La Grande, Eastern Oregon University, the La Grande School District and a number of volunteers have combined funds and efforts for the project.
“It’s going to make us the premier baseball and softball facility in Eastern Oregon,” La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence said.
Both fields will have turf installed on the infields by Northwest Sports Turf Solutions, a turf company based in Philomath. Three turf companies made offers, but Northwest Turf Solutions was chosen at the La Grande City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Upon completion of the project, the fields will be used by La Grande High School baseball and softball teams, Eastern Oregon University baseball, Parks and Rec events and Little League competitions. Funding from the project is coming from $150,000 from the school district, $75,000 from Eastern Oregon University and $25,000 plus labor and equipment from the city.
The city will also be handling future maintenance costs once the renovations are completed.
Project timeline
Construction crews have begun digging up the outfield at Trice Community Field, which will be one of the larger tasks involved in the project. In addition to infield turf, drainage issues in the outfield will be improved.
The land where the softball field’s outfield is now located was a wetlands area. As of right now, stormwater does not fully drain properly, causing unplayable conditions at times. The Pioneer Park project will address and fix these drainage problems, in addition to installing fencing around the perimeter of Trice Community Field.
Prior to the turf installation, work crews will be digging up the current fields and then laying rock that will go underneath the turf. Sod or seed will then be installed in the outfield at Trice Community Field after the drainage maintenance is completed.
According to Spence, turf will arrive in the next four to six weeks. The goal of the project is to have all outfield renovations completed and all the rock laid by the time the turf arrives. At that point, the job will be mostly turned over from city workers and volunteers to the installation team at Northwest Sports Turf Solution.
Nationwide material shortages have impacted construction projects across the country during the pandemic, but the only major setback for this project has been a delay in delivering the turf. Seeing as the project primarily involves removing dirt and placing rock donated from local companies, Spence does not expect any major hurdles between now and the completion of the work.
“The shortages are making the turf come later. Normally it would be a much quicker timeline,” he said. “But, we’re really only waiting on the turf.”
Volunteer impact
While the project relies on funding from multiple sources, those involved adamantly credit the community’s volunteers for contributing to the renovations.
“It really is a La Grande community project,” La Grande High School baseball coach Parker McKinley said. “We’re so fortunate to have a community that supports each other and makes it possible to do things like this.”
RD Mac is donating the rock for the prep work underneath the turf and contributing trucks and resources for the job, while Brian Bell is heading the excavation process. Rob Lane of Lane Farms donated the dirt to fill the outfield of Trice Community Field and Hampton Paving is leveling the rock and surfacing prior to the turf installation.
“It’s huge because we couldn’t do it without them,” Spence said. “We’re saving tens of thousands of dollars in equipment and labor costs.”
Future opportunities
The renovated fields will provide La Grande with one of the top baseball and softball complexes in the area and in Oregon.
“There are a lot of people around the Northwest that have a lot of respect for La Grande baseball,” McKinley said. “If we have a facility like this that can handle a lot of games, I think it’s going to bring people from all over.”
Spence also noted that the La Grande School District had a need for the project, having already improved the basketball and football facilities in recent years.
“There’s no other turf fields around here, so it will make us the premier location and I’m hoping to draw lots of tournaments and activities, along with using the facilities for the school kids,” he said.
Expected to finish in the fall, the Pioneer Park project will greatly elevate the level of local facilities in La Grande. With teams across multiple sports using the fields, Optimist Field and Trice Community Field will be centerpieces in the sports community for years to come. For those involved in coordinating the project, the contributions from La Grande residents have made the project possible.
“We’ve got tons of people that are coming in to help and donate their labor, time and equipment,” McKinley said. “It’s going to happen because of the community we live in, which is pretty awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.