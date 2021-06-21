LA GRANDE — George Venn, of La Grande, is one of Northeast Oregon’s most prominent literary figures.
The author is set to make his film debut on Wednesday, June 23.
Portions of the writer and poet’s life work will be highlighted in a new 22-minute film “George Venn: The Literary Lion of La Grande.”
The film, produced by Erik Schultz, of Portland, will be shown as part of a two-hour online program dedicated to Venn and put on by Literary Arts, a Portland nonprofit dedicated to the arts.
The online program will run from 7-9 p.m. It will begin with a showing of “The Literary Lion of La Grande” and will be followed by a question and answer session with Venn and Schultz.
“I am quite pleased to be so honored,” Venn said, noting that tribute is especially meaningful because he has lived in the Grande Ronde Valley for five decades.
The film by Schultz will explore Venn’s upbringing, his environmental work, his writing process and legacy. Its features will include Venn reading his poems at Catherine Creek, Morgan Lake and High Valley.
Venn said Schultz hopes to make a longer version of the film later if funding can be raised for it. Schultz is the founder of Paper Flames, a film and photography company, and co-founder of a live music series, The Portland Sessions.
Venn earlier taught at Eastern Oregon University for at least 32 years where he was a writer in residence.
Since 1970, he has written a number of books, including “West of Paradise” (1999), a finalist for the Oregon Book Award in 2000, and “Marking the Magic Circle” (1988), which won the Silver Medal from Literary Arts.
He has edited more than 16 works, including the 2,000 page, six-volume “Oregon Literature Series.”
As a poet, he has been awarded the Pushcart Prize and the Andres Berger Prize from Northwest Writers, Inc.
His prose has been published in at least 30 periodicals and anthologized in at least 16 collections.
Venn’s most recent work involved the editing of the book “Endless Pressure, Endlessly Applied: The Autobiography of an Eco-Warrior’’ about Brock Evans.
The book won the national Book Excellence Award for Autobiography earlier this year.
The Book Excellence Award is an international competition.
