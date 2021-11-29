LA GRANDE — It was a unique year for the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, but the hybrid mix of in-person and virtual attendance produced a solid turnout in the 2021 rendition.
The 12th annual film festival took place at Eastern Oregon University and HQ in late October. A record-high 52 films were presented to festival members and two feature-length films were presented for public viewing. Fifteen visiting filmmakers traveled to Union County to present their work and create connections in La Grande.
“We hit our mark with the artists and those that came and visited," festival director Chris Jennings said. "They really enjoyed the opportunity to present in person, which is something that has been missing. The audience that was there made them feel very welcome."
Following the film festival, organizers announced four curator’s choice awards — the festival organizers took in audience feedback in choosing the awards.
The curator’s choice for best feature went to Mylissa Fitzimmons’ “Everything in the End,” a humanist story set in Iceland. Chaconne Martin Berkowicz’s “In Sync” was selected as curator’s choice for best short and Nick Brandestini and Taylor Segrest’s “Sapelo” was chosen as best documentary. Jen Elkington, who presented “JEAN,” was picked as the curator's choice filmmaker to watch.
The film festival faced several challenges in 2021, but was able to create statewide partnerships and host a filmmakers residency program for the first time. Jennings is excited to announce that the residency will take place again next year, with applications opening on Dec. 15.
"We're excited to bring in some new blood in May and showcase them to the valley," Jennings said.
As the Liberty Theater continues to near completion, Jennings stated his excitement for the film festival’s utilization of the space in downtown La Grande. The theater will serve as one of the main screening venues for the festival in years to come, with projection and ticketing systems already in place.
The film festival is searching for new board members and volunteers to join the team. Those interested can reach out to director@eofilmfest.com.
Jennings stated that the festival will be looking to host a holiday bazaar and New Year's metal rock event. He hopes that with the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the festival will be able to host small in-person events to build off the momentum of this year's festival.
Moving into 2022, the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is looking for support from La Grande and Union County to further its capabilities as a major event in Eastern Oregon. The festival is also looking for contributions to spur a strong start in 2022.
“I'm hopeful that our members can help us send some support our way," Jennings said. "I think there's some big potential there and it really wouldn't take much to get behind the festival and elevate it up even further than we have."
