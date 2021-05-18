LA GRANDE — For the first time in the 12-year history of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, filmmakers from across the United States are partaking in the Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency Program. The cohort of six filmmakers came to La Grande with the ambition of creating screenplays inspired by their time in the region.
While staying at The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs from April 30 to May 26, the filmmakers are enjoying a retreat-like experience in Eastern Oregon. The residency program encourages them to focus on their writing with ample individual time, while also collaborating with similar minds. Through the online “Feed a Filmmaker” program, locals donate meals at local restaurants for the cohort.
One of the ultimate goals of the residency in La Grande is opening the door for the possibility of film production in Eastern Oregon.
“Bringing them in here is an opportunity for them to scout locations and really see what this valley has to offer,” said Chris Jennings, EOFF director and co-founder. “It’s an experiment in itself, a really good case study in terms of economic impact from a pre-production standpoint.”
The cohort consists of four former film festival participants and two newcomers.
Four of the filmmakers reside in California, while Parker Winship is from Wisconsin and Karina Lomlin Ripper is from Portland. Samantha Crainich is originally from Alabama and Alexander Craven hails from Colorado.
The previous roles of these filmmakers include directing, producing, acting and working in art departments.
Natalie Metzger, a film producer, is using the change of scenery to inspire creativity and experience a new community.
“My bread and butter is mostly producing, so switching from the fast pace of producing to slowing down was a big shift,” Metzger said. “Getting to know people, getting to know the area and hiking through the hills has been magical.”
Director H. Nelson Tracey said he hopes the residency program continues and more filmmakers can come to know La Grande and experience this creative process.
“It feels like there’s a potential for a lot of great stuff,” Tracey said. “With Chris specifically and what he’s creating, there’s a sense of ambition and potential energy here that is not often found in a regional film festival.”
In addition to their work, the filmmakers are visiting local restaurants, events, hikes and venues to inspire them during their time in Eastern Oregon. The group visited the La Grande Farmers Market on its opening day Saturday, May 15, and later attended “Love Is a Scandal: An Evening of Anton Chekhov One Acts” at the Elgin Opera House.
Jennings and the cohort primarily meet at HQ on Depot Street, La Grande, a creative media studio and live event venue. After visiting the farmers market, the group gathered at HQ to have an open discussion about logistics of the EOFF and other local filmmaking opportunities.
“I have the mindset of writing a project here, but also coming back and making a movie here,” Tracey said.
The group of filmmakers also visited the Liberty Theatre on Adams Avenue in La Grande. The 2021 EOFF will host most of its showings at the historic venue following the completion of renovations this fall.
“It feels like there’s a lot of stuff happening in La Grande, with the Liberty Theatre being renovated too,” Metzger said. “It feels like there’s this energy here, like a cultural hub, which I think is special.”
According to the Liberty Theatre Foundation, Eastern Oregon University donated 300 seats to be installed in the theater, and Loso Hall on campus will be used for the 2021 EOFF as well. HQ also will feature as a venue for this year’s festival.
“The next step is for one of them to come back and make a movie,” Jennings said. “If we can create a cycle of that with our programming, then not only are we hitting a tourism aspect but we’re also building a real viable industry.”
Near the conclusion of the residency, the cohort will participate in a public forum, discussing the stay in La Grande and filmmaking opportunities moving forward. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at HQ. For more information, visit the Eastern Oregon Film Festival’s Facebook page and www.eofilmfest.com.
