LA GRANDE — The final suspect arrested in connection to a burglary and car chase out of Island City in July pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and entered a no contest plea on the charge of first degree attempted burglary on Monday, Oct. 24, in Union County Circuit Court.

Ashtin Romine was arrested July 17 on charges of reckless endangering and misdemeanor and felony fleeing. He was indicted by a Union County grand jury, who updated his charges to first-degree attempted burglary, reckless driving and misdemeanor and felony fleeing. Romine is represented by court-appointed counsel Kathleen Dunn, of Canyon City.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

