UNION COUNTY — Exhausted hikers and mountain bikers at the Mount Emily Recreation Area now can recharge in a new building at the edge of Caffeine Trail.
The structure is not a coffee shop but a large lean-to type of building that provides protection from the sun and rain. Forrest Warren of Summerville constructed the structure. He is a retired educator, a farmer and the Imbler Rural Fire Department’s assistant chief.
“I thought this might be a nice addition,” Warren said. “It seemed like something was needed, so I said ‘Lets give this a try.’”
The wooden structure is 12 feet by 16 feet with a metal roof 10 feet high at its top point. Warren said it is designed so visitors will receive shade in the summer because of a hillside to the west and much sun exposure in the winter because it faces south.
“It will provide summer shade and winter sun,” Warren said.
The shelter also is positioned so people looking south receive an excellent view of La Grande.
Warren received funding help for the project from the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club.
“Its support was great. It made it happen,” he said.
The shelter is 2 miles by trail from the Owsley Canyon Trailhead and where the Caffeine and MERA Loop trails connect. Warren chose the location because it is in the middle of MERA’s trail network for non-motorized uses.
“It is super centralized,” Warren said.
Jeff Crews, who helped deposit bark chips in the shelter on Saturday, May 22, agreed.
“It is in the middle of everything,” Crews said.
Warren said he spent “a long six days” constructing the shelter. He said the help from several volunteers — Bart Barlow, Dave Larman, Micha Anderson, Tom Guthrie, Steve Stanhope, Dusty Fitzgerald and Ed Mosiman — played a big role in the completion of the project.
The shelter has a first aid kit that includes splints and slings. Warren asks those who use the kit to call him so he can replace materials.
“I have been an EMT for 21 years,” he said. “I am an avid believer in being prepared. First aid is huge.”
Warren used live-edge siding on the structure so that it would look natural. Live-edge boards are cut to leave one side with the natural curves of the tree. The shelter’s wood slab seats, which Stanhope cut and provided, also have live-edge siding.
Elijah Romer, a member of the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, said the shelter’s siding helps it blend in perfectly.
“Instead of looking like an eyesore, it looks like it is meant to be there,” Romer said. “I told Forrest it is a work of art.”
Romer said the shelter will serve many functions. He said he plans to take his family there for picnics and may teach outdoor classes there. He also said it will be a great place for people to stay while they wait for help to arrive if they have a bicycle breakdown or such, or get caught in a storm.
Bill Gerst, a member of the trails club network, said the shelter has a reassuring presence.
“It is comforting to know it is there,” he said.
