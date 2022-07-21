LA GRANDE — Rising fire danger, due to drier and warmer conditions, is prompting the Oregon Department of Forestry to increase public use restrictions in Northeast Oregon.
The added public use restrictions are intended to prevent or minimize human-caused wildfires and to protect natural resources and public health and safety.
“This year has been unique in the sense that we are seeing large fires around the region several weeks ahead of when we would normally expect them. With the thunderstorms that have been hitting the area, we must consider our options in reducing the number of preventable fires,” said Steve Meyer, Baker Wildland fire supervisor.
Public use restrictions are being amped up because measurements that fire managers use to estimate seasonal fire severity are indicating extreme fire conditions across the region, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry press release.
The public use restrictions now in place include the following fire prevention measures:
• Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires.
• Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed. Propane fire pits are not allowed.
• Debris burning is prohibited, including the use of burn barrels.
• Nonindustrial chainsaw use is prohibited.
• Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at a cleared area free of flammable vegetation.
• The use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles is prohibited except on improved roads, except in the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
• Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling, except on state highways, county roads, and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or on 2-1⁄2 pound fire extinguisher.
• The cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is prohibited.
• The mowing of dried and cured grass with power driven equipment is prohibited.
• The use of fireworks is prohibited.
• The use of exploding targets is prohibited, as is the use of tracer ammunition or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base.
• Any electric fence controller in use must be: listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or be certified by the Department of Consumer Business Services; and operated in compliance with manufacturer’s instructions.
The Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests, as well as Bureau of Land Management lands are currently under public use restrictions in Northeast Oregon. Fire restrictions for these forestlands in Northeast Oregon can be found at www.bmidc.org.
