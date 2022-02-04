Firefighters respond to a fire at 25 N. Fifth St., Elgin, that consumed a family home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Firefighters from Imbler, Elgin, La Grande and Cove fire stations responded to the fire where four residents were living. No persons were injured in the fire, and firefighters were able to recover only a handful of personal belongings including family photos. It is unknown what caused the fire.
Melody Payne receives a box of family photos that were spared from the fire at 25 N 5th Street, Elgin, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Fire stations from Imbler, Elgin, La Grande and Cove responded to the fire where four residents were living. No persons were injured in the fire, and firefighters were able to recover only a handful of personal belongings including family photos. It is unknown what caused the fire.
Melody Payne receives a box of family photos that were spared from the fire at 25 N 5th Street, Elgin, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Fire stations from Imbler, Elgin, La Grande and Cove responded to the fire where four residents were living. No persons were injured in the fire, and firefighters were able to recover only a handful of personal belongings including family photos. It is unknown what caused the fire.
ELGIN — Nobody was injured in a house fire at Fifth Avenue and Division Street in Elgin late in the morning of Friday, Feb. 3.
Four people were in the home when the fire started and all quickly escaped.
“We are very fortunate that our family got out," said Melody Payne, one of the residents of the one-story home.
Several structures were nearby the home but the fire did not spread to any of them.
Capt. Doug Durfee of the Elgin Rural Fire Department said the possibility of the fire spreading was a concern which prompted firefighters to spray water on some of the nearby structures soon after arriving.
Those who were worried about the fire spreading included Regena Warren who lives in a home just east the home the fire struck. She feared that the fire could spread to her house because of a number of old trees between it and the house which burned. She was outside watching intensely and said she was ready to take action if necessary if her house was threatened.
No wind was blowing during the blaze, which was reported at about 10 a.m.
“That helped a ton. Wind is the worst thing you can have during a fire," Durfee said.
The Imbler and La Grande rural fire departments, the La Grande Fire Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.
The fire burned into the roof over the garage and home’s living room. Firefighters fought this portion of the blaze by spraying water on it from below. Durfee said it would have been too risky to go on the top of the roof because of the possibility of it falling through. He pointed out during the fire there were indications that the portions of the roof were weakening.
Firefighters were able to rescue a number of family keepsakes from portions of the home including framed photos. However, many of the photos and keepsakes kept in the living room were lost in the blaze.
“There are a lot of memories in there," Payne said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
