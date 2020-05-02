LA GRANDE — Fire departments from throughout Union County responded Saturday evening to La Grande for a house fire.
Locals watching the smoke billow from the house at 204 12th St. reported the blaze began at about 5:45 p.m. One person said emergency radio transmissions initially indicated a small fire.
That did not last long.
The La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Rural Fire Department were on the scene, as well as fire crews from Union, Imbler and North Powder.
Black and gray smoke obscured the site, but firefighters in an engine shot water onto the structure while others trudged forth and attacked on the ground.
Members of the La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office helped control the area on 12th Street.
Onlookers lined the sidewalk along the east side of 12th Street. One local said no one was living in the house.
This is breaking news, and The Observe will update later with more information.
