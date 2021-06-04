LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance program will begin Monday, June 14, and continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until all hydrants are tested.
The La Grande Public Works Department’s program is important to “identify the quantity of water available for firefighting purposes” and “serves to rid the city’s water distribution system of accumulations of sedimentation deposits over the past year,” according to a press release.
Citizens who experience any unusual water clarity problems after the hydrants are flushed are encouraged to turn on a cold-water faucet outside of their house and let it run for 10 to 15 minutes, the release states. Doing so will normally clear up water from the service line to the home. Additional problems may be referred to Public Works by calling 541-962-1325.
