Caution tape bars access to the holiday tree in the gazebo at Union City Park on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, enforcing COVID restrictions. The La Grande Fire Department urges residents to exercise care while enjoying their festive pines, and keep fire safety at the top of their Christmas lists this year.
LA GRANDE — It’s that time of year again when snowfall fills the valley, lights twinkle from decorated homes and firefighters urge residents to place fire safety at the top of their Christmas lists.
“Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they’re more likely to be serious,” La Grande Fire Department Capt. Merle Laci said in a public service announcement video.
In a video from the National Fire Protection Agency, a test environment shows a dry Christmas tree quickly turning into a raging inferno, devouring a room in less than 30 seconds and turning everything, including the presents wrapped under the tree, into blackened charcoal.
“If people keep their trees up too long, they can get super dry. If you have an actual tree, water it on a regular basis,” La Grande Fire Department Chief Emmitt Cornford said.
Watering regularly can keep the tree from getting too dry. Fire officials also urge residents to use only UL approved lighting for their trees, and to keep them away from any potential heat source. More than one third of Christmas tree fires are started due to an electrical issue, according to the NFPA.
“Christmas trees, once they dry out in your home, they can become a fire hazard. And if they do catch on fire they can grow very quickly in your home.” Laci said.
Laci said residents should turn off their Christmas lights when they go to bed for the night, or when they leave for extended periods of time. As well, keeping electrical sockets from overloading is also vitally important.
But when it comes time to discard of the jolly pine, firefighters urge residents to use recycling services instead of taking matters into their own hands.
“They are not something you want to burn in the house,” Cornford said. “Years ago, we had a fire that turned into a house fire because a gentleman tried to burn his old, dry Christmas tree in the fireplace. It goes a lot faster than people understand. Best to get rid of it.”
Laci urged residents not to toss away the tree out of sight, allowing the tree to dry even further, but to properly dispose of the tree through a recycling program.
“After Christmas, get rid of the tree,” she said. “Don’t leave the tree in the garage or in the home. They’re a fire hazard, and you’ve just moved the fire hazard from one place to another.”
