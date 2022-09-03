Mt. Emily fire

The fire and smoke visible on Mount Emily through the trees on Friday, Sept. 2. The blaze started at approximately 11 p.m. and crews promptly responded. 

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed photo

LA GRANDE — Fire crews are battling a fire on Mount Emily, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, according to a press release from Union County Emergency Services.

The fire was first reported around 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2., and fire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service promptly responded, the press release said, adding that crews worked through the night to hold the fire and build containment lines.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.