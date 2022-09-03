LA GRANDE — Fire crews are battling a fire on Mount Emily, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, according to a press release from Union County Emergency Services.
The fire was first reported around 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2., and fire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service promptly responded, the press release said, adding that crews worked through the night to hold the fire and build containment lines.
"I would describe the response as of last night as an all hands on deck response," Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora said.
As of Sept. 3 at 9 a.m., the fire is currently estimated to be 15 acres. Crews have constructed dozer lines — to remove any flammable plant material down to the bare soil — around the perimeter, according to the press release.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Vora said.
The agencies currently have one dozer and five engines on scene, but additional fire crews may have been contracted to come in, according to Vora. Emergency personnel will work to mitigate hazard trees, search for any hot spots beyond the line and mop up within the perimeter, the press release said.
The fire weather conditions for Sept 3. are very concerning, Vora said, so crews will very diligently monitor the situation.
Smoke from the fire may be highly visible on the south slope for days while the crews continue to work. Union County Emergency Services is requesting people not call 911 for fire information or to report the fire. If there are any new fires, those should be reported immediately to 911 or the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
— This is a breaking news story and The Observer will continue to provide updates as they are available.
