Fire weather warning issued across Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE — The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a fire weather warning for the evening of Tuesday, June 22, across several counties in Eastern Oregon.
The areas that might be affected are parts of Deschutes National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 640 of the Central Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, Central Blue Mountains and the Wallowa District.
The NWS released the warning due to high chances of lightning across Central Oregon and the Northeast Mountains, in addition to recent hot temperatures.
“The main concern is that there’s a possibility of lightning starting a fire and the winds pushing those fires,” said Rob Brooks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s very dry and there is a chance of a dusty firestorm.”
Lightning activity in the area is expected to reach a lightning activity level between three and four, which means scattered thunderstorms, moderate rain and winds as high as 50 mph.
— The Observer
