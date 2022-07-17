Starr Lane shed fire

Smoke from a shed fire on Starr Lane, La Grande, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, is visible from a neighboring property. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it could spread.

 Brenda Lester Bonney/Contributed Photo

UNION COUNTY — Nobody was injured in a shed fire on Starr Lane between La Grande and Imbler on Saturday, July 16.

The fire started late in the afternoon. A house was nearby the burning shed never threatened the home, according to the La Grande Rural Fire Department.

Firefighters from the La Grande, La Grande Rural and Imbler fire departments and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the fire.

