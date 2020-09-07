LOSTINE — Fires and smoke management were at the top of the agenda Wednesday, Sept. 2, when the Lostine City Council held its monthly meeting.
Lisa Mahon and Katy Nesbitt introduced the council to Wallowa County’s community response plan for smoke management. The committee is conducting a survey with the aim of developing better alerts to high smoke volume and to provide the public with ways to handle the smoke.
Mayor/Fire Chief Dusty Tippet said the city’s fire department had received more than the normal number of calls. He said there was a good turnout from volunteer firefighters but hopes to meet with the Oregon Department of Forestry to discuss how the city and the state can better work as a firefighting team.
In another matter, City Recorder Toni Clary discussed the possibility of moving the Lostine Post Office from city hall to Neal Park on Elizabeth Street. Clary said the post office will require the city to have a survey of the property, which will cost between $2,000-$5,000, and to propose a monthly lease rate.
Council members asked what the monthly cost to maintain such a move would be. and Clary said she would inquire and possibly ask for a special meeting to address the situation.
The post office’s lease expires in August 2021, and the property owner wants the use of the property and has declined to renew the lease.
The council’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
