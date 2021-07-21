LA GRANDE — A late evening lightning strike ignited a small wildfire nine miles northeast of Elgin in the Howard Creek area on Tuesday, July 20.
A 10-person crew and an engine from the Oregon Department of Forestry were sent to the fire, which was a little under one tenth of an acre, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
A containment line around the fire was completed by 4 a.m. July 21 and as of 9 a.m. the fire was 50% mopped up.
The blaze, named the Little Kimmel Fire, started just before midnight.
The Little Kimmel Fire broke out about 7-1/2 hours after a barn fire ignited nine miles north of Elgin in the Palmer Junction area around 4:30 p.m. The barn fire spread to land around it. Firefighters from multiple agencies were sent to the one tenth of an acre fire. The fire was listed as contained at 8:31 p.m. July 20 and was controlled about two hours later.
The cause of the barn fire is unknown.
