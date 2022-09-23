UNION COUNTY — The first reported case of monkeypox was reported in Union County as of Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There are currently 121 confirmed cases and 83 presumptive cases across Oregon, according to OHA’s dashboard.

