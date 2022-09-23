UNION COUNTY — The first reported case of monkeypox was reported in Union County as of Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There are currently 121 confirmed cases and 83 presumptive cases across Oregon, according to OHA’s dashboard.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is most commonly spread through very close contact with someone who is already experiencing the illness — typically through skin-to-skin contact with the rash, scab or body fluids. It is less common, but can also spread through touching materials — such as clothing, bedding or towels — used by a person with monkeypox.
Monkeypox can be spread to others from the time an individual’s symptoms start until the rash is fully healed and a new layer of skin has formed, according to the CDC. Typically the illness lasts between two to four weeks. Symptoms usually show up within three weeks of exposure.
Earlier in September the Oregon Health Authority expanded its eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine.
“It now includes anyone who anticipates having or has had recent direct skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person and who knows other people in their social circles or communities who have had monkeypox,” OHA Communications Director Jonathan Modie wrote in a press release from Sept. 15.
The CDC also recommends that people who have been in close contact with someone with monkeypox get vaccinated to prevent or less the severity of disease.
