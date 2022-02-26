LA GRANDE — The first section of a contested forest management project at Mount Emily Recreation Area is nearly finished.
Phase one of the Red Apple Forest Management project, which is aimed at improving forest health and conducting logging, is set to be completed after a month of work by ReedCo Forestry. The project intends to limit future wildfires in the 300-acre Red Apple area at MERA.
“They’re wrapping up and looking to get out of there by the end of this week,” Union County Parks Coordinator Sean Chambers said.
ReedCo Forestry, a Union County business, was awarded the project bid on Jan. 5, following a lengthy public debate over the proposal.
The project’s time frame was very dependent on the winter weather, with frozen grounds creating a better work condition for the forest management. According to Chambers, winter conditions throughout the month were ideal, making the project go on without any hiccups.
“It stayed good and cold, so the ground was hard and maintained snow cover,” he said. “It was really great conditions.”
After the project was delayed to allow for public feedback, the county and ReedCo decided to break the time line up into multiple sections — this will allow for full usage of the recreation area in the spring and summer months. Chambers noted that after this past month’s work, the Red Apple project is approximately one third of the way through to completion.
The project, which started in the northern segment of the Red Apple area, involved a moderate amount of mastication in the first phase. Both Chambers and Chuck Sarrett, a forester contracted by Union County, emphasized in a January advisory board meeting that the project is not a “corner-to-corner” mastication plan.
“The winter conditions were such that there was not deep snow and the ground was frozen, so they had good visibility and were able to do mastication of the area they treated,” Chambers said. “There shouldn’t be any need to re-enter the area they treated this winter.”
Upon the completion of the first section of the project, further mastication is set to take place in other areas of MERA.
ReedCo contractors originally intended to use the Owsley Canyon Trailhead as an entrance for the project, but winter conditions in January were not favorable. Instead, much of the work was conducted via rock roads on Igo Lane and Archer Lane. Several in the community opposed to the project voiced concerns about the possible traffic and danger caused by large logging trucks using the slick roadways. Chambers noted before the project that the Union County Public Works department was able to expand the lanes, put up proper signage and alert truck drivers of precautions well in advance.
“No issues that I’m aware of,” Chambers said. “They signed it well and the road was well maintained by public works. I think being up front and getting the word out was good. I thought it went smoothly.”
Chambers did not yet have an estimate on how many trees were logged or how much profit the county will acquire, but he noted that those numbers will be available from ReedCo after the project. Logging trucks hauled the timber to La Grande, Elgin, Pilot Rock and Lewiston, Idaho.
Chambers noted that the county will work with ReedCo in handling the aftercare of the project.
“Trail wise, if there’s damage we’ll identify that. ReedCo will get out there and clear trails,” he said. “What needs done should be very minimal. They were very aware of the trail locations and tried to give them a wide berth and stay back. They’re very aware of that.”
Chambers noted that the county will handle any additional trail cleanup, but that he does not anticipate any major work being required.
If all goes to plan, the closed-off sections of MERA will reopen by this weekend. Chambers also noted that follow-up projects may include vegetation management and weed management — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is donating grass seeding for the vegetation management.
“If there’s any major impacts, we’ll look at getting those taken care of,” Chambers said. “I don’t anticipate a lot of work that way other than throwing some sticks off the trail, hopefully.”
