LA GRANDE — On Sunday, Sept. 11, which was designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance by the United States Congress in 2009, Union County first responders are invited to enjoy a free drink at participating coffee shops in La Grande.
Organized by Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, the giveaway is open to local law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, search and rescue, and military all day on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, at the following businesses:
• Antlers Espresso, 1703 Washington and 2012 Island Ave.
• Dutch Bros Coffee, 2003 E. Q Ave.
• Le Be Be Cakes, 1101 Washington Ave.
• Liberty Theatre Cafe, 1012 Adams Ave.
• The Local, 1508 Adams Ave.
• Short Stop Xtreme Espresso, 1709 Gekeler Lane
• Sorbenots Coffee, 809 Adams Ave.
• Starbucks, 2111 Island Ave.
“Just show them your badge and they will know GRH has you covered,” GRH stated in an announcement. “It’s a small way to say thanks, but we sincerely hope you will take the opportunity to let us honor you for what you give 365 days a year.”
A special Patriot Day message from GRH President and CEO Jeremy Davis is posted at www.grh.org.
The hospital will fly its flag at half mast on Sept. 11 in honor of those who choose to serve, protect and care for the people of Union County every day. As the announcement put it: “We can think of no better way to honor the sacrifice and service synonymous with 9/11 than by celebrating the dedication of our own local heroes.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.