ENTERPRISE — Three Wallowa County arts and cultural organizations are receiving grants from the Pacific Power Foundation, according to a press release from the foundation on Wednesday, March 15.
“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” said Lori Wyman, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”
The three grants to Wallowa County groups are among six grants totaling $16,000 the foundation is giving to Eastern Oregon organizations. The press release from the foundation did not say how much is earmarked for each specific organization.
The three Wallowa County organizations are:
• Fishtrap Inc. for Fishtrap Reads, which provides free books and resources to schools, libraries and community centers to enable local residents to enjoy a great work of literature together.
• The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, to support Native artists and speakers and provide teaching materials to increase Nez Perce educational and cultural learning in Wallowa County schools.
• Oregon’s Alpenfest, to help bring back the annual Swiss-Bavarian cultural festival.
In total, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves.
